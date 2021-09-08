Redevelopment of Arroceros Urban Forest Park starts

MULTIMEDIA

Moreno, Lacuna lead groundbreaking for redevelopment of Arroceros Urban Forest Park

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (right) and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the Arroceros Urban Forest Park redevelopment project in Manila on September 8, 2021. At the event, Moreno called on President Rodrigo Duterte to get rid of officials who "do not care for others," and on government to procure life-saving drugs for COVID-19 treatment, instead of face shields.