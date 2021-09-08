Home  >  News

PH logs 12,751 new COVID-19 cases as Jolina batters PH

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Sep 08 2021 07:10 PM

PH logs 12,751 new COVID-19 cases

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as protection against COVID-19 stands near the triage area of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila as tropical storm Jolina batters parts of the country on Wednesday. The Philippines on Wednesday logged 12,751 fresh COVID-19 cases, with the Department of Health saying the relatively low case count was caused by “technical issues” that hounded their data repository system on Tuesday. 

