Home > News MULTIMEDIA Laguna de Bay fishermen prepare for Jolina Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:49 PM Laguna de Bay fishermen prepare for severe tropical storm Jolina on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA sent out heavy rainfall warnings and advised residents in flood prone areas to evacuate as Jolina is expected to pass by the National Capital Region on Wednesday afternoon.