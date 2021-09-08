Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson-Sotto launch bid for country’s 2 highest posts

Louie Millang, handout

Posted at Sep 08 2021 12:37 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2021 12:55 PM

Lacson-Sotto launch bid for Halalan 2022

Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III share the stage as they launch their bid for the 2022 national election during a pre-taped event released on Wednesday. The two veteran politicians, who are running with tag line ‘Katapangan, Katapatan at Kakayahan’, vowed to restore order and trust in government institutions.

Read More:  Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson   Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III   Halalan 2022   ‘Katapangan   Katapatan at Kakayahan’  