Lacson-Sotto launch bid for Halalan 2022

Lacson-Sotto launch bid for country’s 2 highest posts

Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III share the stage as they launch their bid for the 2022 national election during a pre-taped event released on Wednesday. The two veteran politicians, who are running with tag line ‘Katapangan, Katapatan at Kakayahan’, vowed to restore order and trust in government institutions.