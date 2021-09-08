Lacson-Sotto launch bid for Halalan 2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson-Sotto launch bid for country’s 2 highest posts Louie Millang, handout Posted at Sep 08 2021 12:37 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2021 12:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III share the stage as they launch their bid for the 2022 national election during a pre-taped event released on Wednesday. The two veteran politicians, who are running with tag line ‘Katapangan, Katapatan at Kakayahan’, vowed to restore order and trust in government institutions. 'Ito ang simula': Lacson, Sotto launch 2022 bid, vow to restore order, trust in PH Read More: Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III Halalan 2022 ‘Katapangan Katapatan at Kakayahan’ /news/09/08/21/mga-deboto-ipinagdiwang-ang-kaarawan-ni-mama-mary/business/09/08/21/paypal-buying-paidy-japanse-buy-now-pay-later-for-27-b/entertainment/09/08/21/jerome-ponce-masaya-sa-kanyang-buhay-pag-ibig/overseas/09/08/21/71-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-mexico/entertainment/09/08/21/yassi-nagpahatid-ng-suporta-sa-ang-probinsyano