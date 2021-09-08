Jolina triggers floods in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Storm Jolina triggers floods in Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children play in flood waters as tricycles pass through a road inside the Baseco Compound in Manila on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding and landslides in areas highly susceptible to these hazards with the storm Jolina forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday night and early Friday.