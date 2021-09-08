Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Storm Jolina triggers floods in Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 09:41 PM

Jolina triggers floods in Manila

Children play in flood waters as tricycles pass through a road inside the Baseco Compound in Manila on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding and landslides in areas highly susceptible to these hazards with the storm Jolina forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday night and early Friday. 

Read More:  Baseco   Jolina PH   tropical storm Jolina   flood   weather   tricycle   children  