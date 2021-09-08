Jolina brings rains, floods across PH

MULTIMEDIA

Tropical Storm Jolina brings rains, floods to Las Piñas, other parts of the country

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters navigate waist-deep floods at the Zapote-Alabang junction in Las Piñas due to rains brought by Tropical Storm Jolina on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday morning said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro in the next 24 hours.