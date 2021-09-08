Jolina batters Janao Bay

MULTIMEDIA
Jolina big waves batter boat in Batangas
Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 08 2021 12:58 PM
Boatmen secure a dive boat in Janao Bay, Mabini in Batangas, which is being battered by strong wind and waves during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Jolina. Jolina is currenlty moving nortwestward at 10 km per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, and gusts of up to 130 km/h.
- /news/09/08/21/deferred-covid-19-plan-absent-in-2-hour-duterte-speech
- /business/09/08/21/firms-should-be-allowed-to-buy-own-vaccines-seipi
- /news/09/08/21/duterte-seeks-time-as-health-workers-decry-delayed-benefits
- /news/09/08/21/ph-raises-herd-immunity-target-to-80-90-pct
- /sports/09/08/21/thirdy-ravena-clears-quarantine-joins-san-en-practice