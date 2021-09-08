Jolina batters Janao Bay

MULTIMEDIA

Jolina big waves batter boat in Batangas

Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Boatmen secure a dive boat in Janao Bay, Mabini in Batangas, which is being battered by strong wind and waves during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Jolina. Jolina is currenlty moving nortwestward at 10 km per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, and gusts of up to 130 km/h.