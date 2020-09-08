Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘Robonurse’ to be deployed in Taguig to assist COVID-19 patients Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Sep 08 2020 09:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Men arrange a what is called a Robonurse at a newly opened quarantine facility on Tuesday in Taguig city. Organizers said the robot made by students from public schools will be used to carry items and communicate with COVID-19 patients at the facility to minimize exposing health workers. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Robonurse Taguig technology multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/10/20/bucor-signs-release-order-for-convicted-killer-pemberton/overseas/09/10/20/pompeo-urges-southeast-asia-to-shun-south-china-sea-firms/business/09/10/20/gcash-expects-p1-trillion-in-transactions-by-year-end-as-pandemic-alters-financial-behavior/news/09/10/20/forensic-investigation-confirms-jolo-bombers-are-2-asian-females-police/news/09/10/20/localized-lockdowns-is-way-forward-in-virus-fight-and-economic-recovery-says-roque