‘Robonurse’ to be deployed in Taguig to assist COVID-19 patients

Aaron Favila, AP

Posted at Sep 08 2020 09:23 PM

Men arrange a what is called a Robonurse at a newly opened quarantine facility on Tuesday in Taguig city. Organizers said the robot made by students from public schools will be used to carry items and communicate with COVID-19 patients at the facility to minimize exposing health workers. 

