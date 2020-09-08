MULTIMEDIA

‘Robonurse’ to be deployed in Taguig to assist COVID-19 patients

Aaron Favila, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Men arrange a what is called a Robonurse at a newly opened quarantine facility on Tuesday in Taguig city. Organizers said the robot made by students from public schools will be used to carry items and communicate with COVID-19 patients at the facility to minimize exposing health workers.