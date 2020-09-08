MULTIMEDIA

PNP takes precaution against COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Anti-riot police, wearing face masks and shields, stand in formation at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Tuesday, observing health protocols while on duty. The Philippine National Police has reported 4,562 COVID-19 cases among its officers, with 16 deaths and 3,255 recoveries as of September 7.