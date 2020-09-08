Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Catholics commemorate Mama Mary's birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 12:03 PM

Catholics commemorate Mama Mary's birthday

Altar boys prepare the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary as they celebrate her nativity at the Sto. Nino De Baseco Parish in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Under Republic Act 11370, September 8 was declared a special working holiday by President Duterte to commemorate the religious occasion. 

Read More:  Blessed Virgin Mary   Catholic   Mama Mary's birthday   Sto. Nino De Baseco Parish   Baseco Compound   multimedia   multimedia photo  