Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholics commemorate Mama Mary's birthday ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2020 12:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Altar boys prepare the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary as they celebrate her nativity at the Sto. Nino De Baseco Parish in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Under Republic Act 11370, September 8 was declared a special working holiday by President Duterte to commemorate the religious occasion. Read More: Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Mama Mary's birthday Sto. Nino De Baseco Parish Baseco Compound multimedia multimedia photo /sports/09/10/20/jimmy-alapag-lj-moreno-share-sad-news-of-miscarriage/entertainment/09/10/20/michael-de-mesa-wife-julie-celebrate-9th-wedding-anniversary/overseas/09/10/20/new-york-to-mark-911-anniversary-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic/news/09/10/20/lawmaker-claims-syndicated-corruption-in-philhealth-coronavirus-tests/news/09/10/20/dfa-consular-office-in-tacloban-closed-for-disinfection