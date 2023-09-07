Home  >  News

Preparing kids for the 'Big One'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:30 PM

Pupils, faculty, and staff of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City participate in the 2023 third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Thursday. The Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) is a quarterly exercise designed to promote earthquake awareness and disaster preparedness among the general public.

