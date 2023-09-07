MULTIMEDIA

Preparing kids for the 'Big One'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pupils, faculty, and staff of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City participate in the 2023 third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Thursday. The Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) is a quarterly exercise designed to promote earthquake awareness and disaster preparedness among the general public.