MULTIMEDIA Preparing kids for the 'Big One' Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:30 PM Pupils, faculty, and staff of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City participate in the 2023 third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Thursday. The Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) is a quarterly exercise designed to promote earthquake awareness and disaster preparedness among the general public.