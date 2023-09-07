Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers hold earthquake drill Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from Medical Center Manila simulate emergency scenario during the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous drill in Manila on September 7, 2023. The quarterly drill aims to strengthen the public’s preparedness and increase capacity on disaster response in case a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits the country. Read More: Medical Center Manila health workers simultaneous earthquake drill /video/sports/09/07/23/canadian-nba-stars-on-their-first-fiba-semis-stint/entertainment/09/07/23/love-knows-no-boundaries-in-janella-and-wins-movie/news/09/07/23/why-is-flooding-getting-worse-despite-dpwhs-nearly-p2-t-spending/business/09/07/23/fashion-meets-tech-michael-cincos-first-metaverse-gala/business/09/07/23/pag-apply-sa-discount-sa-kuryente-puwede-hanggang-enero