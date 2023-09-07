Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers hold earthquake drill

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:35 PM

Health workers hold earthquake drill

Health workers from Medical Center Manila simulate emergency scenario during the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous drill in Manila on September 7, 2023. The quarterly drill aims to strengthen the public’s preparedness and increase capacity on disaster response in case a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits the country. 

Read More:  Medical Center Manila   health workers   simultaneous earthquake drill  