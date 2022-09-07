MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. smells the flowers in Singapore

Roslan Rahman, EPA-EFE/pool

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., accompanied by his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos (right), with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd left) and wife Joy Balakrishnan pose for a photo during an Orchid naming ceremony at the National Orchid Garden in Singapore on Wednesday. Marcos Jr. is on his second stop of a two-country swing of his first official trip as a president.

