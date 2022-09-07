MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccine booster program in the BPO sector

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Business process outsourcing employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event launched the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program in the BPO sector.

