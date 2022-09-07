Home  >  News

COVID-19 vaccine booster program in the BPO sector

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2022 02:28 PM

Booster program in the BPO sector

Business process outsourcing employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event launched the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program in the BPO sector. 

