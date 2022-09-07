Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccine booster program in the BPO sector Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2022 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Business process outsourcing employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event launched the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program in the BPO sector. Read More: PinasLakas vaccination vaccine booster DOH COVID19 /news/09/07/22/optional-wearing-of-mask-outdoors-verbally-approved-by-marcos-but/overseas/09/07/22/wrath-of-god-israels-response-to-1972-munich-massacre/business/09/07/22/telcos-govt-urged-to-boost-security-investments/entertainment/09/07/22/kris-aquino-gives-new-update-about-health-condition/life/09/07/22/unlearn-chronic-back-pain-heres-the-science-behind-it