Typhoon Jolina brings rough seas Photo courtesy of CDRRMO Roxas City Posted at Sep 07 2021 01:14 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2021 06:31 PM Fishermen secure their outrigger boats from rough seas in Barangay Punta Cogon, Roxas City during the onslaught of Typhoon Jolina. The city government evacuated residents along the shores as Jolina battered Capiz, according to weather bureau PAGASA.