Huge crowds turn up to register to vote in 2022

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2021 06:28 PM

Huge turnout for voter registration

A crowd of people wait for their turn to register as voters in the 2022 national elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Tuesday, the second day since the resumption of registration after it was suspended during the lockdown. People have been flocking to registration centers to beat the deadline after the Comelec announced there would be no extension after September 30. 

