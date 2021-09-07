Fishermen protest impending demolition of fish pens

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Bay fisherfolk protest impending demolition of fish pens George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2021 12:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man swims to pass on a megaphone to another boat as fisherfolk from the Samahan ng Mangingisda sa Parañaque (PANGISDA-Pilipinas) stage a fluvial protest at Manila Bay on Tuesday. The group called on the government to stop the demolition of their fish pens used to harvest wide variety of fishes and other structures for mussels and oyster aquaculture, as part of DENR’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project. Read More: Samahan ng Mangingisda sa Parañaque (PANGISDA-Pilipinas Manila Bay fisherfolk /entertainment/09/07/21/albert-martinez-may-hiling-para-sa-ang-probinsyano/news/09/07/21/typhoon-jolina-brings-rough-seas/sports/09/07/21/pba-northport-returns-but-no-games-for-alaska-meralco/life/09/07/21/pia-wurtzbach-set-to-launch-advocacy-show/news/09/07/21/ilang-lugar-sa-ormoc-binaha-dahil-sa-bagyong-jolina