Fishermen protest impending demolition of fish pens

Manila Bay fisherfolk protest impending demolition of fish pens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man swims to pass on a megaphone to another boat as fisherfolk from the Samahan ng Mangingisda sa Parañaque (PANGISDA-Pilipinas) stage a fluvial protest at Manila Bay on Tuesday. The group called on the government to stop the demolition of their fish pens used to harvest wide variety of fishes and other structures for mussels and oyster aquaculture, as part of DENR’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project.