Barangay in Pasay placed under community lockdown

Pasay barangay under lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents pass through a community quarantine gate set up in Barangay 178 in Pasay City on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has clarified that general community quarantine with heightened restrictions will still be implemented as the National Capital Region shifts to “granular lockdown,” with the Department of Health tasked to determine the city’s alert level based on hospital care utilization rate, level of cases or infection, and the type of variant present in the area.