Rehabilitating Manila Bay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2020 04:05 PM

A waste picker salvages recyclable materials among debris along the shores of Manila Bay on Monday. Marine debris end up at the breakwater near the Manila Yacht Club while overlaying of dolomite continues on the other end of the shore as part of the Environment Department’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project.

