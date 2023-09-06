MULTIMEDIA

Marcos seeks meeting with US and Japan

Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) listens as US Vice President Kamala Harris (right) delivers remarks during the ASEAN-US Summit on Wednesday as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Marcos, Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have been trying to find a common time in their schedules to meet on the sidelines of the summit. The US and Japan were among the countries that condemned China’s use of water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels sailing in the West Philippine Sea in August.