Higher health budget pushed

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on September 6, 2023, as lawmakers deliberate the Department of Health’s proposed budget for 2024. The group urged legislators to increase the budget on health services, allocate sufficient funding for the government's tertiary and specialty hospitals and fund health workers’ salary increases.