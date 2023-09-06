MULTIMEDIA

Beating cancer with early screening

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Antipolo residents receive free ultrasound, cryotherapy, breast and cervical cancer screening as part of the ‘I Think Pink’ project at Kaulayaw Coffee on Sumulong Highway, Antipolo City, Rizal on September 6, 2023. The project, which is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Makati Circle of Friends, Rotary Club of Rizal Premier, Kaulayaw Coffee, Philippine Cancer Society, Nation Builders, Mosliv Awards, and the Antipolo City Government, aims to raise awareness on the importance of early cancer detection so that they can receive professional advice and proper treatment.