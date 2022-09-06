ES Rodriguez attends Senate hearing

MULTIMEDIA

ES Rodriguez appears in Senate hours after Blue Ribbon subpoena vote

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez arrives at the Senate on Wednesday to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of the Sugar Order No. 4 (SO4). Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee earlier in the day voted to subpoena Rodriguez after he missed 2 consecutive hearings despite the Senate panel's invitations.