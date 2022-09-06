Home  >  News

ES Rodriguez appears in Senate hours after Blue Ribbon subpoena vote

Posted at Sep 06 2022 05:37 PM

ES Rodriguez attends Senate hearing

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez arrives at the Senate on Wednesday to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of the Sugar Order No. 4 (SO4). Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee earlier in the day voted to subpoena Rodriguez after he missed 2 consecutive hearings despite the Senate panel's invitations.

