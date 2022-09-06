ES Rodriguez attends Senate hearing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA ES Rodriguez appears in Senate hours after Blue Ribbon subpoena vote Senate PRIB Photos handout Posted at Sep 06 2022 05:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez arrives at the Senate on Wednesday to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of the Sugar Order No. 4 (SO4). Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee earlier in the day voted to subpoena Rodriguez after he missed 2 consecutive hearings despite the Senate panel's invitations. Read More: Vic Rodriguez Senate Vic Rodriguez subpoena vote Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez ES Vic Rodriguez senate blue ribbon senate blue ribbon sugar senate investigation sugar sugar probe sugar importation /news/09/06/22/da-office-probing-thousands-of-overpriced-farm-tractors/business/09/06/22/globe-says-p11-b-spent-in-fight-vs-cybercrime/news/09/06/22/senate-report-on-sugar-importation-mess-out-thursday/sports/09/06/22/look-kalei-mau-sizzles-in-hawaii-swim-show/sports/09/06/22/its-back-uaap-season-85-to-kick-off-on-october-1