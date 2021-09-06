Teachers call for release of overtime payment

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers call for release of overtime pay as Teachers Month starts Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2021 12:52 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2021 12:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) troop outside the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Monday to protest teachers’ workload and underpaid condition as they mark the opening of Teachers’ Month. The group demanded for the immediate payment of 87 days of overtime services rendered last Schoolyear 2020-2021. Read More: Alliance of Concerned Teachers Department of Education ACT overtime service payment Teachers' month /news/09/06/21/immunocompromised-at-senior-citizenssasgtatanggapng-covid-19-booster-shots/entertainment/09/06/21/jomaris-ex-gf-denies-being-3rd-party-in-lj-paolo-split/video/news/09/06/21/ilang-ospital-sa-agusan-del-sur-lagpas-na-sa-kapasidad/entertainment/09/06/21/regine-velasquez-recalls-hurtful-comments-when-she-was-starting/news/09/06/21/resumption-of-face-to-face-classes-in-ph-pressed