Teachers call for release of overtime payment

Teachers call for release of overtime pay as Teachers Month starts

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) troop outside the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Monday to protest teachers’ workload and underpaid condition as they mark the opening of Teachers’ Month. The group demanded for the immediate payment of 87 days of overtime services rendered last Schoolyear 2020-2021.