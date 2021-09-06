Rushing to register for 2022 elections

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Residents queue for 2022 elections voter registration Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2021 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents line up at the local Commission on Election (Comelec) office in Manila on September 6, 2021 to register as voters for the 2022 national elections. The Comelec resumed voter registration in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, including Metro Manila, after denying requests to extend beyond the September 30 deadline. TINGNAN: Pila sa pagbabalik ng voter registration sa MECQ areas Read More: COMELEC voters registration 2022 national elections Manila Halalan 2022 2022 elections /life/09/06/21/anne-curtis-shares-best-advice-shes-received-as-a-mom/sports/09/06/21/senate-gives-highest-award-cash-to-4-olympic-medalists/overseas/09/06/21/myanmar-junta-agrees-to-asean-call-for-ceasefire-to-distribute-aid/business/09/06/21/pagcor-says-earns-p400-m-a-month-from-e-sabong/entertainment/09/06/21/donny-pangilinan-belle-mariano-say-prayer-for-teachers