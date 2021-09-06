Rushing to register for 2022 elections

MULTIMEDIA

Residents queue for 2022 elections voter registration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents line up at the local Commission on Election (Comelec) office in Manila on September 6, 2021 to register as voters for the 2022 national elections. The Comelec resumed voter registration in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, including Metro Manila, after denying requests to extend beyond the September 30 deadline.