Mussel growers question DENR's demolition order

Manila Bay mussel growers question DENR demolition order

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Fisherfolk and mussel growers led by Pamalakaya protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City, about the scheduled dismantling of structures and fishpens in Manila Bay which covers four coastal towns in Cavite.

The dismantling plan will affect 15,000 fisherfolkls and residents who rely solely on mussels and oyster aquaculture for their livelihood, according to Pamalakaya.