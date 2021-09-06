MULTIMEDIA
Mural depicts COVID-19 pandemic as cases reach record-high
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 06 2021 08:08 PM
People pass by a mural by artists Sim Tolentino, Bryan Barrios and Moks featuring images of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the walls of the Columban Missionaries building along Singalong Street in Manila on Monday. The Philippines on the same day posted anew its highest single day-tally of 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's cumulative total to more than 2.1 million.
