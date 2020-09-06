Home > News MULTIMEDIA Water service interruption in QC barangays Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2020 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City collect water from a tanker on Sunday as certain areas in the city under water concessionaire Maynilad remain without water supply. At least 166,000 households in Quezon and Valenzuela cities will be affected as Maynilad announced the daily 14-hour interrupted service on Sept. 4-9 to repair a leak on one of their water pumps. #WalangTubig: 166,000 bahay na sineserbisyuhan ng Maynilad sa QC, Valenzuela Read More: Barangay Holy Spirit water service interruption Maynilad Quezon City /overseas/09/10/20/coronavirus-death-toll-passes-900000-worldwide/news/09/10/20/drug-war-killings-increased-during-covid-19-lockdown-watchdog/news/09/10/20/makabayan-bloc-eyes-charges-vs-pcoos-badoy-over-red-tagging/sports/09/10/20/nba-clutch-lowry-leads-raptors-over-celtics-as-series-goes-to-game-7/news/09/10/20/manila-bay-white-sand-isko-moreno-coronavirus-pandemic-funds