Water service interruption in QC barangays

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City collect water from a tanker on Sunday as certain areas in the city under water concessionaire Maynilad remain without water supply. At least 166,000 households in Quezon and Valenzuela cities will be affected as Maynilad announced the daily 14-hour interrupted service on Sept. 4-9 to repair a leak on one of their water pumps.