Preparing for Christmas in Manila amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 02:28 PM

A barangay security officer dusts off old lanterns in front of the San Sebastian Church in Manila City on Sunday. The lanterns will be installed along the streets of Barangay 390, Zone 40 as part of the 2020 Christmas celebration.

