Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Christmas in Manila amid COVID-19 pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2020 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A barangay security officer dusts off old lanterns in front of the San Sebastian Church in Manila City on Sunday. The lanterns will be installed along the streets of Barangay 390, Zone 40 as part of the 2020 Christmas celebration. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Christmas preparation lanterns Barangay 390 Zone 40 Manila multimedia multimedia photo Christmas 2020 Philippines Christmas Philippines Christmas 2020 Manila Christmas Manila Christmas 2020 /life/09/10/20/ph-readers-and-writers-festival-2020-to-go-online/news/09/10/20/access-to-us-covid-19-vaccine-roque-says-pemberton-pardon-upholds-greater-national-interest/entertainment/09/10/20/look-maymay-entrata-edward-barber-register-for-2022-elections/life/09/10/20/watch-juliana-gomez-shares-cereal-milk-ice-cream-recipe/spotlight/09/10/20/covid19-coronavirus-disease-six-months-on-world-update