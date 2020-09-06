Home  >  News

Malabon fire displaces 100 families

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:49 PM

Malabon fire displaces 100 families

Residents gather debris, a day after their houses were razed by a fire in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City, Sunday. The fire, which reached second alarm displaced 100 families according to local authorities. 

