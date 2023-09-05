MULTIMEDIA
Price cap for rice enforced
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2023 12:10 PM
Retailers comply with the mandated price ceiling on rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 5. President Ferdinand Marcos issued Executive Order No. 39 which mandates a price cap on regular milled rice at P41.00 per kilogram and P45 for well-milled rice, in an attempt to address soaring rice prices.
