Marcos Jr. prepares for ASEAN summit

Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prepares as he attends the plenary session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. Marcos Jr. expressed willingness to host the ASEAN Meeting in 2026 after Myanmar announced that it will forego its chairmanship in 2026.