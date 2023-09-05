MULTIMEDIA
Kasambahay Elvie before and after her abuse
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2023 08:11 PM
Domestic helper Elvie Vergara shows a picture of herself before her employment with a couple in Mindoro who allegedly physically abused her, during a motu propio investigation by a Philippine Senate committee on Tuesday. Former employers Pablo and France Ruiz denied they abused Vergara, claiming that her injuries were self-inflicted or probably caused by fighting with other house helpers.
