MULTIMEDIA

Artists fight for freedom of expression

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines hold a protest at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to condemn the complaint filed by the Quezon City Police District office against Max Santiago, the artist who created the protest effigy “Doble Kara” used and burned during the SONA protest last July. The group protested the alleged harassment of artists activists after QCPD filed a complaint against Santiago for allegedly violating environmental laws and disrespecting the Philippine President.