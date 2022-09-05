Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in QC

MULTIMEDIA

QC strengthens COVID-19 inoculation thru pop-up vax sites

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site under Barangay Culiat's health center offers booster shots in Quezon City on Monday. The Department of Health observed an increasing number of severe COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, prompting health officials to encourage the public to get vaccinated or avail of booster shots against COVID-19, especially among the elderly.