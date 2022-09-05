Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC strengthens COVID-19 inoculation thru pop-up vax sites Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2022 06:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site under Barangay Culiat's health center offers booster shots in Quezon City on Monday. The Department of Health observed an increasing number of severe COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, prompting health officials to encourage the public to get vaccinated or avail of booster shots against COVID-19, especially among the elderly. Philippines reports 656 new cases of omicron subvariants PH records 17,145 COVID cases, 354 deaths in past week Read More: COVID19 COVID-19 vaccination site Barangay Culiat health center coronavirus Barangay Culiat Quezon City Culiat Quezon City /news/09/05/22/walang-kakulangan-sa-suplay-ng-tamban-bfar/entertainment/09/05/22/belle-mariano-named-outstanding-asian-star-at-seoul-awards/news/09/05/22/sept-26-30-set-as-special-covid-vaccination-week-in-ph/news/09/05/22/ejercito-same-old-names-tagged-in-agri-smuggling/news/09/05/22/ph-leptospirosis-cases-up-15-pct-from-jan-aug-doh