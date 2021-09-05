Home > News MULTIMEDIA PLM students call for ‘Ligtas Balik-Eskwela’ ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2021 05:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students hold a protest calling for “Ligtas na Balik-Eskwela” in front of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila building in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday. The Commission on Higher Education allowed limited face-to-face classes in higher education institutions offering courses in medical and allied health sciences. Read More: school opening School year 2021-2022 Pamatansan ng Lungsod ng Maynila education COVID19 /news/09/05/21/mga-maaaring-gawin-para-maibsan-ang-lungkot-sa-pandemya/news/09/05/21/ph-confirms-over-20k-covid-19-cases-for-3rd-straight-day/life/09/05/21/family-bonding-important-during-covid-quarantine/entertainment/09/05/21/makisig-morales-reveals-plans-to-finally-have-kids-with-fil-australian-wife/sports/09/05/21/stacked-2022-calendar-is-perfect-lead-up-to-world-cup