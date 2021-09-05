Home  >  News

PLM students call for ‘Ligtas Balik-Eskwela’

Posted at Sep 05 2021 05:17 PM

Students hold a protest calling for “Ligtas na Balik-Eskwela” in front of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila building in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday. The Commission on Higher Education allowed limited face-to-face classes in higher education institutions offering courses in medical and allied health sciences. 

