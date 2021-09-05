Managing rising COVID-19 cases through inoculation

MULTIMEDIA

LGUs rush to vaccinate residents as COVID-19 cases rise

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents queue at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City to get their second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Local government units rush to inoculate as many of its population to control the COVID-19 infection rate to a manageable levels as the country reports high number of cases fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.