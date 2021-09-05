Managing rising COVID-19 cases through inoculation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LGUs rush to vaccinate residents as COVID-19 cases rise Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2021 01:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents queue at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City to get their second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Local government units rush to inoculate as many of its population to control the COVID-19 infection rate to a manageable levels as the country reports high number of cases fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant. Philippines may reach 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases by 'next week': OCTA Read More: COVID19 health workers COVID-19 vaccination Pinyahan Elementary School Quezon City coronavirus COVID19 COVID-19 COVID 19 /sports/09/05/21/afp-wesmincom-honors-diaz-marcial-for-olympic-feat/entertainment/09/05/21/who-made-kc-concecpion-feel-at-home-in-the-us/sports/09/05/21/bon-chan-may-panawagan-matapos-ang-laban-vs-omega-esports/life/09/05/21/what-prompted-sen-grace-poe-to-ask-if-she-was-adopted/news/09/05/21/robredo-to-return-to-office-after-14-day-quarantine