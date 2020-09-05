MULTIMEDIA

ABS-CBN supporters head to Mandaluyong for PIRMA Kapamilya

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People from different districts and barangays head to the San Felipe Neri parish to sign a people’s initiative calling for the granting of a franchise to ABS-CBN at the People's Initiative for Reforms and Movement for Action, or PIRMA Kapamilya, booth in Mandaluyong on Saturday. Booths will be set up in various cities in Metro Manila and some provinces as the group tries to reach its goal of gathering at least 3 percent of registered voters in each legislative district and at least 10 percent of total registered voters in the country. Once the signatures are verified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the petition will trigger a referendum, where people will vote on the proposed measure.