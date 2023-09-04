Home  >  News

Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA

Posted at Sep 04 2023 04:50 PM

Marcos leaves for 43rd ASEAN meeting

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leaves for Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday to participate in the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from Sept. 5 to 7, 2023. The upcoming meeting will be a follow-up to the first ASEAN summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia last May.

