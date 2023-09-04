MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leaves for 43rd ASEAN meeting

Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leaves for Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday to participate in the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from Sept. 5 to 7, 2023. The upcoming meeting will be a follow-up to the first ASEAN summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia last May.