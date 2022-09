Marcos travels to Indonesia for first state visit

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos embarks on first official overseas trip

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (left) salutes during departure rites at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Pasay on Sunday. Marcos departs Manila to embark on his first official foreign trips as the Philippine leader with expected state visits to Indonesia and Singapore.