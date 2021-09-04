MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccinations in Manila continue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People exit the observation area after receiving their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Saturday. The Philippines has vaccinated at least 14.1 million individuals out of its target 70 million as of Wednesday according to government data.