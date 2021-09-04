Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccinations in Manila continue George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news Posted at Sep 04 2021 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People exit the observation area after receiving their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Saturday. The Philippines has vaccinated at least 14.1 million individuals out of its target 70 million as of Wednesday according to government data. FDA: PH may include 12-17 years old for COVID-19 vaccination by end 2021 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Manila coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Moderna Ramon Magsaysay High School /news/09/04/21/2nd-highest-ever-ph-adds-20741-new-covid-19-cases/sports/09/04/21/pba-san-miguel-alaska-game-postponed/video/news/09/04/21/anong-parusa-sa-pagbebenta-ng-overpriced-tocilizumab/news/09/04/21/doh-eyes-raising-vaccination-target-for-herd-immunity/entertainment/09/04/21/yeng-constantino-returns-to-asap-on-showbiz-anniversary