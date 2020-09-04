MULTIMEDIA

Teachers seek bigger budget for distance learning

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City as the 2021 budget deliberation opened Friday. The teachers called on the lawmakers to subsidize COVID-19 testing and treatment for education workers also on the front lines and to allocate budget for the provision of gadgets, self-learning modules, and other materials and infrastructure needed for distance learning.