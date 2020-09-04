MULTIMEDIA
Teachers seek bigger budget for distance learning
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2020 12:23 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2020 03:27 PM
Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City as the 2021 budget deliberation opened Friday. The teachers called on the lawmakers to subsidize COVID-19 testing and treatment for education workers also on the front lines and to allocate budget for the provision of gadgets, self-learning modules, and other materials and infrastructure needed for distance learning.
