Supporters sign people's initiative calling for ABS-CBN franchise grant
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2020 09:05 PM

ABS-CBN supporters sign the people's initiative calling for the granting of a broadcast franchise to the network at its headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. Supporters of the movement aim to collect at least 7 million signatures to pass a national referendum calling for a franchise to be granted to ABS-CBN and have its free television and radio broadcast operations resume.

PIRMA Kapamilya: Organizers say no stopping people's initiative for ABS-CBN franchise if yes wins in referendum

Read More:
ABS-CBN
ABS-CBN franchise
PIRMA Kapamilya
people's initiative
national referendum