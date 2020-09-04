MULTIMEDIA

Supporters sign people's initiative calling for ABS-CBN franchise grant

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN supporters sign the people’s initiative calling for the granting of a broadcast franchise to the network at its headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. Supporters of the movement aim to collect at least 7 million signatures to pass a national referendum calling for a franchise to be granted to ABS-CBN and have its free television and radio broadcast operations resume.