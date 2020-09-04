MULTIMEDIA

Shirts inspired by COVID-19 pandemic response on sale in Quiapo Central Market

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians pass by a shop selling shirts with designs inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic response at a shop at the Quiapo Central Market in Manila on Friday. With mass gatherings and reunions still prohibited due to quarantine restrictions, the shop began selling the themed shirts hoping for high sales that the “ber” months usually bring.