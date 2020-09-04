MULTIMEDIA

Crowd outside Quiapo Church on a First Friday mass

A large crowd gathers outside Quiapo Church at Plaza Miranda in Manila to hear mass on Friday. The government has allowed only 10% of the church's capacity inside every mass but devotees still came for the First Friday mass, which is considered important in the Roman Catholic church.

