MULTIMEDIA
Crowd outside Quiapo Church on a First Friday mass
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2020 11:49 AM
A large crowd gathers outside Quiapo Church at Plaza Miranda in Manila to hear mass on Friday. The government has allowed only 10% of the church's capacity inside every mass but devotees still came for the First Friday mass, which is considered important in the Roman Catholic church.
- /entertainment/09/10/20/michael-de-mesa-wife-julie-celebrate-9th-wedding-anniversary
- /overseas/09/10/20/new-york-to-mark-911-anniversary-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic
- /news/09/10/20/lawmaker-claims-syndicated-corruption-in-philhealth-coronavirus-tests
- /news/09/10/20/dfa-consular-office-in-tacloban-closed-for-disinfection
- /news/09/10/20/up-raises-over-p4-million-for-students-without-means-for-remote-learning