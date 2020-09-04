MULTIMEDIA

Computer on Wheels rolls out in Tondo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A police officer sets up a printer inside the newly launched Computer on Wheels project in Tondo, Manila on Friday. The police outpost, converted into a learning center, houses 3 desktop computers with printers, and 5 laptops donated by the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc. The project will cater to students who do not have access to the tools needed for blended learning in the area.