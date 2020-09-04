MULTIMEDIA

Bagsakan lifts local food and merchandise amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People visit “Bagsakan,” a bazaar selling local food and merchandise at discounted prices organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP), in Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Friday. The initiative brings products from various parts of the country closer to buyers in Metro Manila and helps small to medium enterprises in promoting their products and weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has forced the closure of several businesses as government had to enforce quarantine restrictions.