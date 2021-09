Volunteers bring food packs to residents under granular lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers bring food packs to Caloocan residents under week-long granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment bring food packs to residents under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Brgy. 179, Caloocan City on Friday. Parts of the barangay were put under a week-long granular lockdown beginning Friday after the City Health Department recorded 16 active cases with at least 103 close contacts, according to the city mayor’s announcement on social media.