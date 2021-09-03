Moderna vaccine, magagamit na sa 12 to 17 years old

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Moderna vaccine, inaprubahan na para sa 12 to 17 years old ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2021 07:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Maaari nang ibigay sa mga batang edad 12 pataas ang COVID-19 vaccine na gawa ng Moderna. Ito ay matapos amyendahan at aprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration ang emergency use aithorization ng Moderna. Sa kabila nito, wala pang plano ang gobyerno na bigyan ng bakuna kontra sa COVID-19 ang mga menor de edad. Watch more in iWantv or TFC.tv Read More: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bakuna mRNA FDA Food and Drug Administration bata children jab /news/09/03/21/philippine-red-cross-covid-19-testing-should-job-of-government/sports/09/03/21/jackie-buntan-too-much-for-argentinas-daniela-lopez/sports/09/03/21/starcraft-ii-liyab-lets-go-of-seag-gold-medalist-enderr/video/news/09/03/21/covid-19-response-ng-gobyerno-di-angkop/entertainment/09/03/21/bgyo-bini-positioned-as-global-acts