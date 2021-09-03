Moderna vaccine, magagamit na sa 12 to 17 years old

MULTIMEDIA

Moderna vaccine, inaprubahan na para sa 12 to 17 years old

ABS-CBN News

Maaari nang ibigay sa mga batang edad 12 pataas ang COVID-19 vaccine na gawa ng Moderna. Ito ay matapos amyendahan at aprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration ang emergency use aithorization ng Moderna. Sa kabila nito, wala pang plano ang gobyerno na bigyan ng bakuna kontra sa COVID-19 ang mga menor de edad.