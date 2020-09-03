MULTIMEDIA

Stranded mother appeals for help

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Heidi Estorque, 40, a former OFW, struggles to survive with her month-old baby as they spend their fourth day outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, Thursday. Estorque, who used to reside with her cousin in Cavite, travelled to Manila in June amid the imposed general community quarantine, aiming to give birth at Fabella Hospital, but ended up delivering her baby at her boarding house in Quiapo last month due to limited public transport.

She appeals for assistance from government to return to her home province of North Cotabato given her lack of capacity to afford the cost of living in Metro Manila.